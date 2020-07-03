Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 52 times

Baku, July 3, AZERTAC

"Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 52 times throughout the day in various directions of the front, using large-caliber machine guns," Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

"Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Mosesgekh and Chinari villages in Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Aghdam and Kokhanabi villages in Tovuz region,' the ministry said.

"The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from the positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Tartar region, Ajarli, Novruzlu, Yusifjanli, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Ashaghi Veysalli, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from the positions located on nameless hills in Tartar and Khojavand regions.

The enemy was silenced by a retaliatory fire and the Azerbaijani Army fully controls operational situation on the frontline,” the ministry added.