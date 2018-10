Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 83 times

Baku, October 1, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry has said the Armenian armed forces continue to violate the ceasefire regime. "The Azerbaijani armed forces came under fire from large-caliber machine guns 98 times throughout the day," the ministry said in a statement.

"The Azerbaijani army`s positions came under fire from Armenian villages including, Shavarshavan, Voskevan in Noyemberyan district, and unnamed hills in Krasnoselsk district," the ministry said.

"The army`s positions also came under fire from the Armenia-occupied districts of Azerbaijan, including Namirli, Shuraabad, Taghibayli, Marzili villages in Aghdam, Kuropatkino village in Khojavand, Ashagi Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Horadiz villages in Fuzuli, Nuzgar, Mehdili villages in Jabrayil, as well as unnamed hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand, Fuzuli and Jabrayil districts," the ministry added.