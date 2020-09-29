  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Artillery units inflict crushing blow on the enemy VIDEO

    29.09.2020 [17:00]

    Baku, September 29, AZERTAC

    Combat operations continue along the entire frontline. Azerbaijan Army’s artillery units inflict crushing blow on the enemy, press service of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry told AZERTAC.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Artillery units inflict crushing blow on the enemy VIDEO
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    VIDEO
    Other news in this section
    29.09.2020 [18:44]
    Chairman of Caucasian Muslims Office addresses to people of Azerbaijan
    29.09.2020 [18:23]
    Armenian servicemen shell residential complex for IDPs
    29.09.2020 [17:15]
    Prosecutor General’s Office: By now, 33 civilians in total have been hospitalized with various injuries
    29.09.2020 [16:19]
    President of Turkish Interparliamentary Union Group makes phone call to Azerbaijan`s Parliament Speaker
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Artillery units inflict crushing blow on the enemy VIDEO