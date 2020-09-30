Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Eight more units of enemy military equipment were destroyed in the last hours

Baku, September 30, AZERTAC “Over the past hours, 1 "Uragan" multiple launch rocket system (MLRS), 1 "OSA" anti-aircraft missile system, 3 MLRS BM-21 "Grad", 1 infantry fighting vehicle, and 2 D-20 gun-howitzer of the enemy were destroyed in various directions of the front,” Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

