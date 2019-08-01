Baku, August 1, AZERTAC According to the approved decree №755 of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated 17 August 2002, prior to 1 August 2019, the Armed Forces Relief Fund's AZN account amounted to 101,775,225,87 Manats, dollar account amounted to 213,577.88 USD, the euro account amounted to 17,266 Euros and the ruble account amounted to 5,000 Rubles, the Ministry of Defense said.

AZERTAG.AZ : Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Funds received by Armed Forces Relief Fund until August 1

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter