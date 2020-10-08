  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: The enemy continues to shell our residential settlements

    08.10.2020 [10:55]

    Baku, October 8, AZERTAC

    “The Armenian armed forces have been shelling the villages of Goranboy, Tartar, and Aghdam districts since the morning hours. There are killed and wounded, ” Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

    The Azerbaijan Army is taking adequate measures, the ministry said.

