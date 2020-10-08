Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: The enemy continues to shell our residential settlements

Baku, October 8, AZERTAC “The Armenian armed forces have been shelling the villages of Goranboy, Tartar, and Aghdam districts since the morning hours. There are killed and wounded, ” Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC. The Azerbaijan Army is taking adequate measures, the ministry said.

