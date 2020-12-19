Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry releases video footage of Aghdamkand village of Aghdam district VIDEO

Baku, December 19, AZERTAC Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense has released a video footage from Aghdamkand village of Aghdam district. Citing the ministry’s press service, AZERTAC presents the video footage.

