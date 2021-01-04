  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry releases video footages of Zivel village, Kalbajar district VIDEO

    04.01.2021 [18:58]

    Baku, January 4, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense has released video footages from the liberated Zivel village of Kalbajar district.

    Citing the ministry’s press service, AZERTAC presents the video footages.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry releases video footages of Zivel village, Kalbajar district VIDEO
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
