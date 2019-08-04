Azerbaijan`s Foreign Affairs Ministry offers condolences over deaths in US mass shootings

Baku, August 4, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has offered condolences over the casualties in the mass shootings in El Paso and Ohio in the United States of America.

"We are deeply saddened by horrific news of El Paso shooting in Texas and a shooting incident in Dayton, Ohio, killing many innocent people and injuring dozens. We express our condolences to the families of the victims and wish speedy recovery to the injured," the ministry wrote on its official Twitter account.