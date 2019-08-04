    • / SOCIETY

    SOCIETY


    Azerbaijan`s Foreign Affairs Ministry offers condolences over deaths in US mass shootings

    04.08.2019 [18:22]

    Baku, August 4, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has offered condolences over the casualties in the mass shootings in El Paso and Ohio in the United States of America.

    "We are deeply saddened by horrific news of El Paso shooting in Texas and a shooting incident in Dayton, Ohio, killing many innocent people and injuring dozens. We express our condolences to the families of the victims and wish speedy recovery to the injured," the ministry wrote on its official Twitter account.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan`s Foreign Affairs Ministry offers condolences over deaths in US mass shootings
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    01.08.2019 [20:04]
    Public beaches project launched in Baku on Leyla Aliyeva's initiative
    27.07.2019 [20:00]
    Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva meets with children receiving treatment at Bona Dea International Hospital
    17.07.2019 [17:20]
    Peter Tase: Baku International Multiculturalism Summer School is an ideal initiative that strengthens multicultural and interfaith dialogue
    16.07.2019 [20:00]
    Saudi minister hails cooperation with Azerbaijani law enforcement authorities
    Azerbaijan`s Foreign Affairs Ministry offers condolences over deaths in US mass shootings