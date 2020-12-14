Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry: We call on Armenia to strictly adhere to requirements of the trilateral statement and to refrain from destructive activities

Baku, December 14, AZERTAC

“We call on Armenia to strictly adhere to the requirements of the trilateral statement and to refrain from destructive activities that could impede its implementation,” said Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“In recent days, the State Security Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan has been conducting an anti-terrorist operation against the terrorist and sabotage actions of the Armenian armed forces remaining in the forest area around the Hadrut settlement of the Khojavand district of Azerbaijan.

These territories were recently liberated from long-term Armenian occupation by the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan. A joint statement issued by the State Security Service and the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan on December 13, 2020 provided detailed information on the issue.

Official Yerevan's claims against Azerbaijan are baseless and unacceptable. Thus, the provocative activity was committed by the remnants of the Armenian armed forces. In their turn, the Government of Azerbaijan and the peacekeeping mission of the Russian Federation are taking all necessary measures to maintain peace in accordance with the provisions of the trilateral statement of November 10.

We would like to remind that the Statement adopted as a result of great efforts envisages a complete ceasefire and the cessation of all military operations. We call on Armenia to strictly adhere to the requirements of the trilateral statement and to refrain from destructive activities that could impede its implementation.

Azerbaijan, acting within the framework of joint cooperation with Russian peacekeepers, will take appropriate measures to ensure peace and security in the region,” the Foreign Ministry said.