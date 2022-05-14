  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    Azerbaijan`s Mammadyarov to face Armenian Aronian at Superbet Chess Classic Romania 2022 Round 9

    14.05.2022 [13:51]

    Baku, May 14, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani grandmaster Shahriyar Mammadyarov will lock horns with Armenian Levon Aronian on Day 9 of the Grand Chess Tour's Superbet Chess Classic, held in Bucharest, Romania.

    The tournament features a 10-player round-robin battle for a total of $350,000 in prize money.

    Azerbaijan’s Mammadyarov became the winner of Superbet Chess Classic 2021 tournament in Romania’s capital city of Bucharest.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan`s Mammadyarov to face Armenian Aronian at Superbet Chess Classic Romania 2022 Round 9
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    14.05.2022 [12:30]
    Antonie Griezman admits to frustration on Athletico Madrid return
    14.05.2022 [12:14]
    Young Azerbaijani table tennis players to compete at international tournaments in Germany and Poland
    13.05.2022 [17:37]
    Karabakh horses stun audience on Day 1 of Royal Windsor Horse Show VIDEO
    13.05.2022 [16:25]
    Tottenham Hotspur beat 10-man Arsenal 3-0 in North London derby
    Azerbaijan`s Mammadyarov to face Armenian Aronian at Superbet Chess Classic Romania 2022 Round 9