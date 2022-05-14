Azerbaijan`s Mammadyarov to face Armenian Aronian at Superbet Chess Classic Romania 2022 Round 9
AzerTAg.az
14.05.2022 [13:51]
Baku, May 14, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani grandmaster Shahriyar Mammadyarov will lock horns with Armenian Levon Aronian on Day 9 of the Grand Chess Tour's Superbet Chess Classic, held in Bucharest, Romania.
The tournament features a 10-player round-robin battle for a total of $350,000 in prize money.
Azerbaijan’s Mammadyarov became the winner of Superbet Chess Classic 2021 tournament in Romania’s capital city of Bucharest.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
14.05.2022 [12:30]
14.05.2022 [12:14]
13.05.2022 [17:37]
13.05.2022 [16:25]
MULTIMEDIA
13.05.2022 [18:05]
13.05.2022 [10:31]
14.05.2022 [17:13]
14.05.2022 [16:40]
14.05.2022 [15:55]
14.05.2022 [12:58]
14.05.2022 [10:58]
14.05.2022 [10:56]
13.05.2022 [15:19]
06.05.2022 [10:30]
14.05.2022 [12:29]
14.05.2022 [10:56]
11.05.2022 [17:28]
10.05.2022 [18:39]
14.05.2022 [17:11]
13.05.2022 [19:26]
13.05.2022 [18:05]
13.05.2022 [12:30]
11.05.2022 [17:19]
06.05.2022 [10:29]
23.04.2022 [14:31]
14.05.2022 [17:16]
14.05.2022 [09:32]
13.05.2022 [19:22]
13.05.2022 [18:39]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note