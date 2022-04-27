  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan`s Mammadyarov to face Dutch Jorden van Foreest at Oslo Esports Cup Round 6

    27.04.2022

    Baku, April 27, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani grandmaster Shahriyar Mammadyarov, who is currently sharing 6-7 places with six points, will take on Dutch Jorden van Foreest in Round 6 of the Oslo Esports Cup.

    The $210,000 all-play-all event is being played over seven days at chess24.com’s esports arena in Oslo and is the first online chess tournament of its kind.

    The Oslo Esports Cup is an 8-player tournament where the players face off against each of their rivals over seven rounds. Each match features four rapid games at a 15 minute + 10-second increment per move time control. If tied 2:2, the players play two 5+3 blitz games. If still tied they play a single Armageddon game, where White has 5 minutes to Black’s 4, but Black only needs a draw to clinch the match.

