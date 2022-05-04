  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan’s Minister of Culture meets with representatives of influential think tanks in US

    04.05.2022 [15:00]

    Baku, May 4, AZERTAC

    As part of the visit to the United States, a delegation led by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Culture Anar Karimov has met with representatives of leading think tanks and scientists of the country.

    Former US ambassadors to Azerbaijan also attended the meeting.

    Addressing the meeting, Minister Anar Karimov highlighted the damage inflicted on the cultural sites of Azerbaijan during the Armenian occupation, as well as the fate of destroyed historical and religious monuments.

    The minister provided an insight into the restoration and reconstruction work carried out in Karabakh after the historic victory in the Patriotic War. He also spoke about the Peace4Culture global campaign.

    The scientists representing the brain centers put forward a number of proposals for the restoration of Karabakh.

    The sides also discussed a number of important issues of mutual interest.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan’s Minister of Culture meets with representatives of influential think tanks in US
