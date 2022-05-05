Azerbaijan’s Minister of Culture visits Unites States Holocaust Memorial Museum

Baku, May 5, AZERTAC

A delegation led by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Culture Minister Anar Karimov has visited the Holocaust Memorial Museum as part of his official visit to the United States.

After familiarizing himself with the exhibits, Minister Anar Karimov and Chairman of the US Holocaust Memorial Council Stuart E. Eizenstat exchanged views on a range of issues.

Highlighting the multicultural values of Azerbaijan, Karimov also spoke about the Jewish community that have existed in Azerbaijan for centuries.

The minister said that Guba Genocide Memorial Complex in Azerbaijan is always remembered with deep respect as a symbol of the genocide committed against Azerbaijanis and Jews. Today, the Holocaust is even mentioned in school textbooks.

During the meeting, the sides also highlighted the importance of the US Holocaust Memorial Museum in transmitting information about the genocide against Jews to future generations. They also stressed the significance of future cooperation with the Guba Genocide Memorial Complex in this area, as well as unfolding and promoting archive materials, and the exchange of information.