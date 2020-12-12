Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense releases video coverage of Shahvaladli and Imambaghi villages of Jabrayil district VIDEO
12.12.2020 [17:40]
Baku, December 12, AZERTAC
Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense has released a video coverage of Shahvaladli and Imambaghi villages of Jabrayil district.
AZERTAC presents the video coverage.
