    Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense releases video coverage of Shahvaladli and Imambaghi villages of Jabrayil district VIDEO

    12.12.2020 [17:40]

    Baku, December 12, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense has released a video coverage of Shahvaladli and Imambaghi villages of Jabrayil district.

    AZERTAC presents the video coverage.

