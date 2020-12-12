Baku, December 12, AZERTAC Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense has released a video coverage of Shahvaladli and Imambaghi villages of Jabrayil district. AZERTAC presents the video coverage.

AZERTAG.AZ : Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense releases video coverage of Shahvaladli and Imambaghi villages of Jabrayil district VIDEO

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter