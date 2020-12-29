Azerbaijan`s Safarli ranks 3rd at Pavlodar Open 2020 tournament

Baku, December 29, AZERTAC Azerbaijani grandmaster Eltaj Safarli has finished third at the Pavlodar Open 2020 tournament. Russian Vladislav Artemiev became the winner of the tournament. The online tournament brought together 84 chess players.

