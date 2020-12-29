Azerbaijan`s Safarli ranks 3rd at Pavlodar Open 2020 tournament
AzerTAg.az
29.12.2020 [15:13]
Baku, December 29, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani grandmaster Eltaj Safarli has finished third at the Pavlodar Open 2020 tournament.
Russian Vladislav Artemiev became the winner of the tournament.
The online tournament brought together 84 chess players.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
29.12.2020 [11:02]
28.12.2020 [14:04]
28.12.2020 [13:55]
28.12.2020 [11:21]
MULTIMEDIA
29.12.2020 [17:12]
29.12.2020 [13:43]
29.12.2020 [10:13]
28.12.2020 [17:29]
04.11.2020
29.12.2020 [14:32]
29.12.2020 [13:19]
29.12.2020 [12:45]
29.12.2020 [16:40]
29.12.2020 [11:31]
28.12.2020 [11:26]
26.12.2020 [16:50]
25.12.2020 [18:05]
25.12.2020 [17:12]
24.12.2020 [18:36]
29.12.2020 [10:23]
27.12.2020 [12:01]
22.12.2020 [10:15]
22.12.2020 [09:36]
27.11.2020 [09:15]
26.09.2020 [16:34]
23.09.2020 [11:44]
25.12.2020 [20:15]
25.12.2020 [18:17]
23.12.2020 [17:27]
22.12.2020 [19:27]
14.12.2020 [17:17]
10.12.2020 [19:35]
07.12.2020 [22:22]
28.12.2020 [15:58]
25.12.2020 [15:30]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note