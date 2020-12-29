  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    Azerbaijan`s Safarli ranks 3rd at Pavlodar Open 2020 tournament

    29.12.2020 [15:13]

    Baku, December 29, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani grandmaster Eltaj Safarli has finished third at the Pavlodar Open 2020 tournament.

    Russian Vladislav Artemiev became the winner of the tournament.

    The online tournament brought together 84 chess players.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan`s Safarli ranks 3rd at Pavlodar Open 2020 tournament
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    29.12.2020 [11:02]
    Besiktas up to No. 2 spot with Sivasspor win
    28.12.2020 [14:04]
    Cristiano Ronaldo wins player of century award in Dubai
    28.12.2020 [13:55]
    Azerbaijan`s Rajabov draws with Armenian Levon Aronian
    28.12.2020 [11:21]
    Basaksehir salvage draw against 10-man Kasimpasa
    Azerbaijan`s Safarli ranks 3rd at Pavlodar Open 2020 tournament