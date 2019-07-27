    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Azerbaijan’s State Border Service: Armenian snipers opened fire at military truck moving behind Azerbaijani positions

    27.07.2019 [15:05]

    Baku, July 27, AZERTAC

    “Armenian snipers opened fire at the Kamaz military truck moving behind the Azerbaijani positions, the bullet hit the windshield of the truck,” said Azerbaijan’s State Border Service as it commented on the information spread by Armenian media about the violation of the ceasefire regime on the contact line of troops on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border.

    “Sniper fire point was silenced by the retaliatory fire,” the state border service added.

    “The units of the Border Troops fully control the operational situation on the state border.”

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan’s State Border Service: Armenian snipers opened fire at military truck moving behind Azerbaijani positions
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    28.07.2019 [11:49]
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 17 times
    27.07.2019 [11:19]
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 18 times
    26.07.2019 [10:30]
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 19 times
    25.07.2019 [14:50]
    OSCE monitoring on contact line between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops ends without incident
    Azerbaijan’s State Border Service: Armenian snipers opened fire at military truck moving behind Azerbaijani positions Azerbaijan’s State Border Service: Armenian snipers opened fire at military truck moving behind Azerbaijani positions