Azerbaijan’s State Border Service: Armenian snipers opened fire at military truck moving behind Azerbaijani positions

Baku, July 27, AZERTAC

“Armenian snipers opened fire at the Kamaz military truck moving behind the Azerbaijani positions, the bullet hit the windshield of the truck,” said Azerbaijan’s State Border Service as it commented on the information spread by Armenian media about the violation of the ceasefire regime on the contact line of troops on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border.

“Sniper fire point was silenced by the retaliatory fire,” the state border service added.

“The units of the Border Troops fully control the operational situation on the state border.”