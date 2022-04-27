Azerbaijan`s Vasif Durarbayli ties for fourth place after Round 6 at 55th Capablanka Memorial
27.04.2022 [11:02]
Baku, April 27, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani grandmaster Vasif Durarbayli tied for fourth place, as he scored 3.5 points after six rounds at the 55th Capablanca Memorial - Elite tournament.
The Swiss-system tournament features nine rounds. The time control is 90 minutes for the entire game plus a 30-second increment starting on move one.
The tournament brought together more than 275 chess players, including 10 GMs, from 18 countries.
