Azerbaijan`s Vasif Durarbayli ties for fourth place after Round 6 at 55th Capablanka Memorial

Baku, April 27, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani grandmaster Vasif Durarbayli tied for fourth place, as he scored 3.5 points after six rounds at the 55th Capablanca Memorial - Elite tournament.

The Swiss-system tournament features nine rounds. The time control is 90 minutes for the entire game plus a 30-second increment starting on move one.

The tournament brought together more than 275 chess players, including 10 GMs, from 18 countries.