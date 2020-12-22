Azerbaijan`s coronavirus cases surpass 205,800, as death toll reaches 2,294
AzerTAg.az
22.12.2020 [19:27]
Baku, December 22, AZERTAC
The number of COVID-19 cases in Azerbaijan over the past day has risen by 2,284, reaching 205,877, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.
“As many as 4,392 people were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 147,199.
41 coronavirus patients died in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 2,294,” the Task Force said.
“Azerbaijan conducted 15,221 tests for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the overall number of tests carried out so far to 2,088,358,” the Task Force added.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
21.12.2020 [20:11]
20.12.2020 [23:42]
18.12.2020 [20:07]
MULTIMEDIA
22.12.2020 [16:59]
22.12.2020 [13:06]
21.12.2020 [20:16]
04.11.2020
22.12.2020 [20:10]
22.12.2020 [18:49]
22.12.2020 [18:36]
22.12.2020 [12:54]
22.12.2020 [11:53]
22.12.2020 [11:37]
21.12.2020 [11:50]
22.12.2020 [13:00]
21.12.2020 [17:26]
21.12.2020 [16:04]
17.12.2020 [19:00]
22.12.2020 [10:15]
22.12.2020 [09:36]
18.12.2020 [16:14]
18.12.2020 [09:19]
27.11.2020 [09:15]
26.09.2020 [16:34]
23.09.2020 [11:44]
22.12.2020 [19:27]
21.12.2020 [20:11]
20.12.2020 [23:42]
18.12.2020 [20:07]
14.12.2020 [17:17]
10.12.2020 [19:35]
07.12.2020 [22:22]
22.12.2020 [16:25]
18.12.2020 [08:44]
17.12.2020 [10:10]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note