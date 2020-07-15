Azerbaijan`s coronavirus cases surpass 25,600, as death toll reaches 326

Baku, July 15, AZERTAC

The number of COVID-19 cases in Azerbaijan over the past day has risen by 559, reaching 25,672, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.

“As many as 545 people were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 16,695. Seven coronavirus patients died in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 326," the Task Force said.

“Azerbaijan conducted 8,312 tests for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the overall number of tests carried out so far to 592,778,” the Task Force added.