    Azerbaijan`s daily COVID-19 recoveries more than infections

    19.09.2020 [19:03]

    Baku, September 19, AZERTAC

    The Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan said 177 more people recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the tally to 36,601, while another 148 people contracted the virus, bringing the total count of infections thus far to 39,042.

    The country's death toll from the disease rose to 574, with two new fatalities reported over the last 24 hours.

    As many as 6,722 tests were conducted over the last 24 hours, raising the total number of tests to 1,047,906, the Task Force said.

