Azerbaijan`s daily COVID-19 recoveries more than infections

Baku, December 21, AZERTAC

The Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan said 3,028 more people recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the tally to 142,807, while another 1,505 people contracted the virus, bringing the total count of infections thus far to 203,593.

The country's death toll from the disease rose to 2,253, with 43 new fatalities reported over the last 24 hours.

A total of 2,073,137 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far, the Task Force added.