Azerbaijan`s daily COVID-19 recoveries more than infections

Baku, May 17, AZERTAC

426 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, while 515 patients have been recovered, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.

According to the Task Force, 13 persons have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

“The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 330,269 with 315,415 recoveries and 4,792 deaths, while treatment of 10,062 others is underway.

“A total of 3,392,930 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far”, the Task Force added.