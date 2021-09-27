  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan’s daily COVID-19 recoveries more than infections

    27.09.2021 [19:49]

    Baku, September 27, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan logged 558 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, taking national count to 481,401, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.

    19 people died over the past day, pushing nationwide death toll to 6,476, showed official statistics.

    The total recoveries stood at 452,968 as of Monday, with 1,241 patients newly recovering from the disease.

