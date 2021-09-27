Azerbaijan’s daily COVID-19 recoveries more than infections
AzerTAg.az
27.09.2021 [19:49]
Baku, September 27, AZERTAC
Azerbaijan logged 558 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, taking national count to 481,401, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.
19 people died over the past day, pushing nationwide death toll to 6,476, showed official statistics.
The total recoveries stood at 452,968 as of Monday, with 1,241 patients newly recovering from the disease.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
26.09.2021 [19:10]
25.09.2021 [18:32]
24.09.2021 [18:54]
23.09.2021 [18:19]
MULTIMEDIA
27.09.2021 [20:08]
27.09.2021 [19:59]
27.09.2021 [19:36]
27.09.2021 [16:13]
25.09.2021 [19:39]
25.09.2021 [16:14]
25.09.2021 [13:17]
27.09.2021 [17:11]
24.09.2021 [18:29]
16.09.2021 [11:11]
25.09.2021 [14:42]
23.09.2021 [18:33]
22.09.2021 [13:32]
21.09.2021 [16:32]
09.09.2021 [18:59]
26.01.2021 [09:32]
22.01.2021 [08:55]
27.09.2021 [19:49]
26.09.2021 [19:10]
25.09.2021 [18:32]
24.09.2021 [18:54]
19.08.2021 [11:35]
18.08.2021 [10:42]
23.09.2021 [18:39]
22.09.2021 [17:42]
21.09.2021 [16:35]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note