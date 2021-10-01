Baku, October 1, AZERTAC Azerbaijan logged 689 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, taking national count to 484,591, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC. 18 people died over the past day, pushing nationwide death toll to 6,543, showed official statistics.

AZERTAG.AZ : Azerbaijan’s daily COVID-19 recoveries more than infections

