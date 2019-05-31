Azerbaijan’s energy minister: Turkey’s gas imports via TANAP reached 1.8 bcm

Baku, May 31, AZERTAC

Turkey’s gas imports via the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline Project (TANAP) have reached 1.8 billion cubic meters, said Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov at the 26th International Caspian Oil and Gas-2019 Exhibition and Conference held in Baku.

Minister Shahbazov noted that the TANAP gas pipeline was put into operation on June 12 in Eskisehir, with first gas pumped to Turkey on 30 June.

The construction works on the second phase of the TANAP, aiming to transport Azerbaijani gas to Turkey and further to Europe, has been completed by 99.5 percent. The pipeline will be ready to be connected with the Trans-Adriatic (TAP) gas pipeline this year. The total cost of TANAP is about 8 billion dollars and 6 billion dollars have already been invested in the project.

The length of TANAP is 1,850 kilometers with an initial capacity of 16 billion cubic meters of gas. Around six billion cubic meters of this gas is meant to be delivered to Turkey, with the remaining volume to be supplied to Europe.

TANAP project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan`s Shah Deniz field to the western borders of Turkey. The gas will be delivered to Turkey in 2018 and after completion of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline`s construction the gas will be delivered to Europe in early 2020. Overall construction works on TANAP gas pipeline are 94.80 percent completed.

The share distribution in TANAP is as follows: Southern Gas Corridor CJSC (51 percent), SOCAR Turkey (7 percent), Botas (30 percent), and BP (12 percent).