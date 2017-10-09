    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Azerbaijan`s parliamentary delegation to visit Belarus and Russia

    09.10.2017 [18:42]

    Baku, October 9, AZERTAC

    An Azerbaijani delegation led by Parliament Speaker Ogtay Asadov will pay a visit to Belarus.

    The delegation includes Committee Chairmen of the Parliament Ziyad Samadzade, Fuad Muradov, MPs Khanlar Fatiyev, Ulviyya Agayeva, Head of the Administration Safa Mirzayev.

    As part of the visit, Mr. Asadov will meet President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, Prime Minister Andrei Kobyakov and other officials.

    They will exchange views over the issues on developing bilateral relations, as well as deepening the inter-parliamentary ties, prospects of bonds in political, economic, cultural and humanitarian fields.

    X   X   X

    Speaker of Parliament of Azerbaijan will also participate in the CIS Council meeting and 137th Inter-parliamentary Union Assembly in Sankt Petersburg.

    The meeting will discuss ensuring civilian safety during mass sport and recreational events, as well as response of national law-enforcement agencies to extremist threats.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan`s parliamentary delegation to visit Belarus and Russia
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    09.10.2017 [10:26]
    President of Georgia receives GUAM foreign ministers
    08.10.2017 [15:47]
    GUAM Foreign Ministers hold expanded meeting
    06.10.2017 [19:03]
    Pedro Agramunt resigns as PACE president
    05.10.2017 [14:48]
    EU’s Political and Security Committee representatives hail tolerance and multiculturalism in Azerbaijan
    Azerbaijan`s parliamentary delegation to visit Belarus and Russia