Azerbaijan`s parliamentary delegation to visit Belarus and Russia

Baku, October 9, AZERTAC

An Azerbaijani delegation led by Parliament Speaker Ogtay Asadov will pay a visit to Belarus.

The delegation includes Committee Chairmen of the Parliament Ziyad Samadzade, Fuad Muradov, MPs Khanlar Fatiyev, Ulviyya Agayeva, Head of the Administration Safa Mirzayev.

As part of the visit, Mr. Asadov will meet President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, Prime Minister Andrei Kobyakov and other officials.

They will exchange views over the issues on developing bilateral relations, as well as deepening the inter-parliamentary ties, prospects of bonds in political, economic, cultural and humanitarian fields.

X X X

Speaker of Parliament of Azerbaijan will also participate in the CIS Council meeting and 137th Inter-parliamentary Union Assembly in Sankt Petersburg.

The meeting will discuss ensuring civilian safety during mass sport and recreational events, as well as response of national law-enforcement agencies to extremist threats.