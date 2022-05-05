  • HOMEPAGE
    Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli produced 5 million tonnes of oil in 2022 Q1

    05.05.2022 [17:06]

    Baku, May 5, AZERTAC

    “During the first quarter of 2022, Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) continued to safely and reliably deliver stable production. Total ACG production was on average about 434,000 barrels per day (b/d) (about 39 million barrels or 5 million tonnes in total) from the Chirag (25,000 b/d), Central Azeri (106,000 b/d), West Azeri (112,000 b/d), East Azeri (70,000 b/d), Deepwater Gunashli (79,000 b/d) and West Chirag (42,000 b/d) platforms, BP Azerbaijan told AZERTAC.

    “At the end of the quarter, 137 oil wells were producing, while 37 were used for water and eight for gas injection,” the company said.

    “In the first quarter, ACG completed three oil producer wells,” the company added.

