Azeri Light crude sells for $25.31
AzerTAg.az
10.04.2020 [12:20]
Baku, April 10, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani oil price has increased on the world markets.
The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil rose $2.04 to stand at $25.31.
