    Azeri Light crude sells for $25.31

    10.04.2020 [12:20]

    Baku, April 10, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani oil price has increased on the world markets.

    The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil rose $2.04 to stand at $25.31.

