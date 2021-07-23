  • HOMEPAGE
    Azeri Light crude sells for $73,03

    23.07.2021 [12:30]

    Baku, July 23, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani oil price has increased on the world markets.

    The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil rose $0,95 to trade at $73,03.

