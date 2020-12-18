  • HOMEPAGE
    Azeri Light oil price exceeds $52 per barrel

    18.12.2020 [11:55]

    Baku, December 18, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani oil price has increased on the world markets.

    The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil rose $0.67 to stand at $52.19.

