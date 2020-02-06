  • HOMEPAGE
    Azeri Light sells for $61.53

    06.02.2020 [11:56]

    Baku, February 6, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani oil price has increased on the world markets.

    The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil rose $1.26 to stand at $61.53.

