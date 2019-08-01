BP: Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli produces more than 98 million barrels in first six months of 2019

Baku, August 1, AZERTAC

Total ACG production for the first six months of 2019 was on average 542,400 barrels per day (b/d) (more than 98 million barrels or 13 million tonnes in total) from the Chirag (42,000 b/d), Central Azeri (131,000 b/d), West Azeri (120,000 b/d), East Azeri (94,000 b/d), Deepwater Gunashli (more than 96,000 b/d) and West Chirag (60,000 b/d) platforms, according to BP Azerbaijan.

At the end of the first half, 124 oil wells were producing, while 44 wells were used for water and 7 for gas injection. The company spent more than $272 million in operating expenditure and over $657 million in capital expenditure on ACG activities in the first half of 2019.

In April 2019, the ACG partnership took a decision to commence the next stage of development of the ACG field with a $6 billion project which includes a new offshore platform and facilities designed to process up to 100,000 barrels of oil per day. The project is expected to achieve first production in 2023 and produce incremental up to 300 million barrels of oil over its lifetime.

The project has already started construction activities (started in July) and will continue to ramp up these activities through the second half of the year.

BP Exploration (Caspian Sea) Limited is the operator on behalf of the Contractor Parties to the ACG Production Sharing Agreement.

ACG participating interests are: BP (30.37 per cent), SOCAR (25.0 per cent), Chevron (9.57 per cent), INPEX (9.31 per cent), Equinor (7.27 per cent), ExxonMobil (6.79 per cent), TPAO (5.73 per cent), ITOCHU (3.65 per cent), ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL) (2.31 per cent).