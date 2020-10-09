Baku Higher Oil School donates to Azerbaijani Armed Forces Assistance Fund

Baku, October 9, AZERTAC

Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) has transferred AZN 11,000 to Azerbaijani Armed Forces Assistance Fund. The money was raised through voluntary donations from salaries of BHOS employees, who consider it their civic duty to support the Azerbaijani Army fighting for the territorial integrity of the country.

The employees and graduates of the Higher School, who consider it their moral duty to support the Armed Forces of the country in liberating the occupied lands from the enemy, firmly declare their readiness to follow the combat order of Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev at any time.

The Armed Forces Assistance Fund was established by Decree of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated August 17, 2002 to ensure the development of the Armed Forces in accordance with modern requirements, strengthen their material and technical base and finance the necessary social measures.