    Baku hosts meeting of foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey, Georgia and Iran

    15.03.2018 [13:26]

    Baku, March 15, AZERTAC

    The first meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey, Georgia and Iran has started in Baku.

    The ministers signed the Baku Declaration at the meeting.

