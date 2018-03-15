Baku hosts meeting of foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey, Georgia and Iran
AzerTAg.az
15.03.2018 [13:26]
Baku, March 15, AZERTAC
The first meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey, Georgia and Iran has started in Baku.
The ministers signed the Baku Declaration at the meeting.
