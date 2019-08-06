Baku hosts opening ceremony of “Sea Cup-2019” international contest

Baku, August 6, AZERTAC

The Training and Education Center of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan has hosted the solemn opening ceremony of the “Sea Cup-2019” international contest that is held as part of the International Army Games-2019 in Baku.

The event was attended by the leadership of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, veterans, servicemen, representatives of the participating countries, observers from the Armed Forces of Turkey, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates, as well as military attaches of foreign countries accredited in Azerbaijan and other guests.

The hosts of the ceremony – Honored Art Worker, Colonel Abdulla Gurbani, Rena Gurbanova and Mikhail Sklyamin praised the significance of this competition, which is held in Azerbaijan. The hosts spoke about the role of the “Sea Cup-2019” international contest in the development of cooperation between the Caspian countries.

Then the Board of Referees and the “Sea Cup-2019” contest teams were invited to the ceremony.

Participants of the contest – the teams of the Caspian flotilla of the Navy of the Russian Federation, the Naval Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Azerbaijan went on the stage with state flags and accompanied by a military band. During the ceremony, the National Anthem of Azerbaijan was performed and its tricolor flag was raised.

The flags of the International Army Games and the “Sea Cup-2019” contest, as well as the cup, which is the grand prize of the competition, were brought to the stage.

Deputy Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, Lieutenant General Karim Valiyev welcomed the participants of the ceremony and guests, as well as conveyed congratulations of the minister of defense to them. The deputy minister noted that the International Army Games serve for strengthening cooperation, friendship among military personnel, and increasing professionalism. The Azerbaijan Army having joined the initiative of the ministry of defense of the Russian Federation successfully participates in various competitions. Every year, interest in this competition is growing and, thus, its geography is expanding even more. This year's International Army Games are held on the territory of 10 states, including Azerbaijan. More than 5 thousand servicemen compete in 32 contests.

Colonel General Karim Veliyev said: “For the third year now you have been competing in the territorial waters of Azerbaijan in the Caspian Sea. The Caspian Sea has historically been the common wealth of all peoples living on its shores. The ensuring security of the Caspian Sea, which is a friendly and fraternal sea, is the duty of each of us. I am sure that the “Sea Cup” contest will contribute to strengthening mutual relations and cooperation between our countries. I believe that this contest will leave an indelible mark in the memory of each of you, you will leave with pleasant memories of Azerbaijan and will live with the desire to return to this land again. Once again, I warmly welcome you and wish the teams good results and success. No matter which team takes first place, our friendship, fraternity, and solidarity will triumph.”

A theatrical mass-artistic program with the participation of the team of the Army Ideological and Cultural Center named after Hazi Aslanov, song and dance ensembles of the participating countries and the Russian Federation was presented during the opening ceremony.

Azerbaijani servicemen participate in the contests “Sea Cup” in Azerbaijan, “Tank Biathlon” and “Field Kitchen” in Russia, “Masters of Artillery Fire” in Kazakhstan, “Sniper Frontier” in Belarus and “Military Medical Relay Race” in Uzbekistan.

During the “Sea Cup-2019” contest, the military seamen will compete in such stages as "Artillery firings", "Ship damage control and rescue training" and "Maritime training", as well as will determine the best crews.

Representatives of the Armed Forces of Turkey, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates are participating in the “Sea Cup-2019” contest as an observer.