Bayern Munich win German Cup
AzerTAg.az
26.05.2019 [11:11]
Baku, May 26, AZERTAC
Bayern Munich clinched their 12th domestic double by beating RB Leipzig 3-0 in the German Cup final.
Bayern went ahead through Robert Lewandowski's superb header before Kingsley Coman's brilliant control and shot made it 2-0 in the second half.
Lewandowski then added a late third with a deft chip over keeper Peter Gulacsi following a powerful solo run.
Bayern were crowned Bundesliga champions for the seventh successive season last Saturday.
