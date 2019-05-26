    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    Bayern Munich win German Cup

    26.05.2019 [11:11]

    Baku, May 26, AZERTAC

    Bayern Munich clinched their 12th domestic double by beating RB Leipzig 3-0 in the German Cup final.

    Bayern went ahead through Robert Lewandowski's superb header before Kingsley Coman's brilliant control and shot made it 2-0 in the second half.

    Lewandowski then added a late third with a deft chip over keeper Peter Gulacsi following a powerful solo run.

    Bayern were crowned Bundesliga champions for the seventh successive season last Saturday.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Bayern Munich win German Cup
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    26.05.2019 [12:56]
    Galatasaray renews contract with Fatih Terim
    25.05.2019 [18:02]
    Azerbaijani judoka takes gold at Hohhot Grand Prix in China
    25.05.2019 [18:00]
    Football News24: Arsenal willing to sell Henrikh Mkhitaryan this summer… on one condition
    25.05.2019 [16:14]
    Azerbaijani female wrestler grabs silver in Italy
    Bayern Munich win German Cup Bayern Munich win German Cup