Bayern Munich win German Cup

Baku, May 26, AZERTAC

Bayern Munich clinched their 12th domestic double by beating RB Leipzig 3-0 in the German Cup final.

Bayern went ahead through Robert Lewandowski's superb header before Kingsley Coman's brilliant control and shot made it 2-0 in the second half.

Lewandowski then added a late third with a deft chip over keeper Peter Gulacsi following a powerful solo run.

Bayern were crowned Bundesliga champions for the seventh successive season last Saturday.