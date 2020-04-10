  • HOMEPAGE
    Belarus coronavirus update: 1,793 patients remain in hospital

    10.04.2020 [16:39]

    Baku, April 10, AZERTAC

    As of 10 April, 1,793 coronavirus patients were in hospital in Belarus, according to press service of the Belarusian Healthcare Ministry, BelTA reports.

    The ministry pointed out that the growth in the number of COVID-19 cases has been progressive and the situation is under control. Most cases are first- and second-level contacts that were traced earlier.

    As a rule, patients have mild or moderate symptoms. Seventy-two patients require assisted ventilation. Conferences with the country's leading specialists in infectious diseases and intensivists to discuss cases have been held.

    A total of 169 people have recovered after getting treatment.

    Belarus has already reported 19 deaths among patients with chronic diseases exacerbated by the coronavirus infection.

