Benzema reaches 200 goals for Real Madrid in LaLiga Santander

Baku, September 24, AZERTAC

Karim Benzema reached 200 goals for Real Madrid in LaLiga Santander on Wednesday night, continuing his remarkable longevity for the club, according to Marca.

Benzema posed with club president Florentino Perez - who brought him to the Spanish capital in 2009 - after the game, holding a commemorative shirt to celebrate the milestone.

Only three other players have ever reached the mark for Los Blancos - Cristiano Ronaldo (312 goals), Raul Gonzalez (228) and Alfredo Di Stefano (216).

The French striker achieved his record by scoring twice in Real Madrid's 6-1 win over Real Mallorca, in so doing carrying on his fantastic start to the campaign.

No one has been at Benzema's level in the Spanish top flight so far this season, with the 33-year-old topping the goal involvement charts with 15 - eight goals and seven assists.

This club is my life," Benzema told Real Madrid TV after the clash with Mallorca. "I dedicate this record to my family, my sons, to the Real Madrid fans and to everyone who shows me love."