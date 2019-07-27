    • / REGIONS

    Bilal Erdogan visits House Museum of Nuru Pasha in Ganja

    27.07.2019 [15:49]

    Ganja, July 27, AZERTAC

    As part of his visit to Azerbaijan, President of the World Ethnosport Confederation Bilal Erdogan has visited the House Museum of Nuru Pasha in the city of Ganja, which was reconstructed by the Turkish Cooperation And Coordination Agency (TIKA).

    Bilal Erdogan was informed of the activity of TIKA organization, as well as rescue mission of the Caucasian Islamic Army, the liberation of Baku from the occupation, and Nuru Pasha’s services in this regard.

    Bilal Erdogan then signed the guest book.

    During his visit to Azerbaijan, President of the World Ethnosport Confederation Bilal Erdogan also attended the first National Yaylag Festival held in Gadabay district.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Bilal Erdogan visits House Museum of Nuru Pasha in Ganja
