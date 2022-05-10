Bluetooth and Wi-Fi-, feel the difference

Baku, May 10, AZERTAC

If you are a smartphone, laptop or a tablet user, your device is probably equipped with both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi wireless capabilities.

However, what exactly are Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, and how do they differ?

Bluetooth, which was named for the 10th-century Danish king Harald Bluetooth because it unites devices like he united Denmark and Norway, and developed in the late 1990s, is a technology designed to enable short-range wireless communication between electronic devices, such as between a laptop and a smartphone or between a computer and a television.

It works by using radio frequencies, rather than the infrared spectrum used by traditional remote controls. As a result, Bluetooth eliminates the need not only for a wire connection but also for maintaining a clear line of sight to communicate between devices.

On the other hand, Wi-Fi, a technology similar to Bluetooth, as it also uses radio waves for high-speed data transfer over short distances without the need for a wire connection.

According to Encyclopedia Britannica, Wi-Fi works by breaking a signal into pieces and transmitting those fragments over multiple radio frequencies, which enables the signal to be transmitted at a lower power per frequency, allowing multiple devices to use the same Wi-Fi transmitter.

Initially developed in the 1990s, Wi-Fi has undergone several standardization processes, approved by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), to allow for greater bandwidth in data transfer.

Although both are wireless forms of communication, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi differ in terms of their purpose, capabilities, and other factors.

Bluetooth allows for short-range data transfer between devices. Wi-Fi, on the other hand, allows devices to connect to the Internet. Bluetooth limits the number of devices that can connect at any one time, whereas Wi-Fi is open to more devices and more users.