Baku, July 21, AZERTAC On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil decreased $0.15 to trade at $69.19. The price of Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) increased $1 to stand at $67.42.

AZERTAG.AZ : Brent crude oil sells for more than $69

