Bruce Springsteen sells music catalog in massive deal

Baku, December 17, AZERTAC

Bruce Springsteen has sold his music rights to Sony Music Entertainment in what may well be the biggest transaction ever struck for a single artist’s body of work, according to The New York Times.

News of the deal, which covers the entirety of Springsteen’s work as a recording artist and songwriter, emerged late Wednesday, with no comment from Sony or Springsteen. But on Thursday, Sony

Specific terms were not disclosed, but the transaction is valued at about $550 million, according to two people briefed on the deal, who spoke anonymously because they were not authorized to discuss the matter.