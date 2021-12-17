  • HOMEPAGE
    Bruce Springsteen sells music catalog in massive deal

    17.12.2021 [14:12]

    Baku, December 17, AZERTAC

    Bruce Springsteen has sold his music rights to Sony Music Entertainment in what may well be the biggest transaction ever struck for a single artist’s body of work, according to The New York Times.

    News of the deal, which covers the entirety of Springsteen’s work as a recording artist and songwriter, emerged late Wednesday, with no comment from Sony or Springsteen. But on Thursday, Sony

    Specific terms were not disclosed, but the transaction is valued at about $550 million, according to two people briefed on the deal, who spoke anonymously because they were not authorized to discuss the matter.

