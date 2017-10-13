Bulgarian President Rumen Radev pays respect to national leader Heydar Aliyev
AzerTAg.az
13.10.2017 [13:54]
Baku, October 13, AZERTAC
President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Radev and his wife Desislava Radeva have today visited the Alley of Honors to lay a wreath at the tomb of national leader, founder and architect of modern Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev.
President Rumen Radev and his wife Desislava Radeva then put flowers at the grave of prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.
