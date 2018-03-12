CEC chairman: Azerbaijani public have been actively involved in the election process

“The Azerbaijani public have been actively involved in the election process. The opportunity will be created for all the voters to express their will in April 11 presidential election,” Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov has told journalists.

“Azerbaijan has enough election experience. Therefore, no problem is expected with the presidential election to be held on April 11. All steps are being taken in compliance with the Electoral Code,” Mazahir Panahov said.

The CEC chairman noted that the media properly conveys to public the election process, as well as how much the candidates and authorized representatives are interested in the elections.

Recalling that the deadline for the candidates' applications was going to expire at 18:00 on March 12, the CEC chairman noted that according to the Electoral Code, the Commission had the right to review the election documents seven more days. He said that the process will be fully completed on March 19, adding that the pre-election campaign of candidates will then begin.