    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    CEC chairman: Azerbaijani public have been actively involved in the election process

    12.03.2018 [20:06]

    “The Azerbaijani public have been actively involved in the election process. The opportunity will be created for all the voters to express their will in April 11 presidential election,” Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov has told journalists.

    “Azerbaijan has enough election experience. Therefore, no problem is expected with the presidential election to be held on April 11. All steps are being taken in compliance with the Electoral Code,” Mazahir Panahov said.

    The CEC chairman noted that the media properly conveys to public the election process, as well as how much the candidates and authorized representatives are interested in the elections.

    Recalling that the deadline for the candidates' applications was going to expire at 18:00 on March 12, the CEC chairman noted that according to the Electoral Code, the Commission had the right to review the election documents seven more days. He said that the process will be fully completed on March 19, adding that the pre-election campaign of candidates will then begin.

    AZERTAG.AZ :CEC chairman: Azerbaijani public have been actively involved in the election process
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    12.03.2018 [18:13]
    Two more presidential candidates presented certificates
    10.03.2018 [12:23]
    7th Congress of Azerbaijani Journalists kicks off in Baku
    07.03.2018 [18:46]
    Mazahir Panahov: Independent Media Center aims to ensure transparency in elections 
    07.03.2018 [15:49]
    Central Election Commission launches Independent Media Center
    CEC chairman: Azerbaijani public have been actively involved in the election process