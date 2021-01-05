  • HOMEPAGE
    COVID-19 kills 110 more people in Iran

    05.01.2021 [12:44]

    Baku, January 4, AZERTAC 

    Some 110 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 55,650, Iran's Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Monday, according to IRNA.

    Some 6,073 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 769 of whom have been hospitalized, she added.

    Sadat Lari noted that 1,020,737 patients out of a total of 1,249,507 infected people have recovered or been discharged from the hospitals.

    Some 4,901 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

    She added that 7,831,359 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

