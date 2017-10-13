    • / SOCIETY

    Chairman of Caucasus Muslims Office to attend international conference on Islamic solidarity in Uzbekistan

    13.10.2017 [13:05]

    Baku, October 13, AZERTAC

    Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade will participate in the international conference on Islamic solidarity and Uzbek-Azerbaijani friendship in Tashkent on October 18.

    To be co-organized by the Caucasus Muslims Office, State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations, Committee of religious affairs of the Cabinet of Ministers of Uzbekistan, the event will bring together MPs, representatives of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, as well as scientific and public figures.

