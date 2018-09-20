    • / POLITICS

    Chairman of House of Representatives of Belarus National Assembly embarks on Azerbaijan visit

    20.09.2018 [19:40]

    Baku, September 20, AZERTAC

    Chairman of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus Vladimir Andreichenko has arrived in Baku to attend a solemn meeting marking the centenary of the Azerbaijani parliament.

    He was met by Deputy Speaker of Azerbaijan`s Parliament Valeh Alasgarov and other officials at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

