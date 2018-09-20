Chairman of House of Representatives of Belarus National Assembly embarks on Azerbaijan visit

Baku, September 20, AZERTAC Chairman of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus Vladimir Andreichenko has arrived in Baku to attend a solemn meeting marking the centenary of the Azerbaijani parliament. He was met by Deputy Speaker of Azerbaijan`s Parliament Valeh Alasgarov and other officials at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

