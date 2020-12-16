Chinese firm Sinovac sends second COVID-19 vaccine batch to Brazil

Baku, December 16, AZERTAC

Nearly two million doses of COVID-19 vaccines are on their way to Brazil, according to CGTN.

The South American country is currently the third worst-hit nation in the world with nearly seven million coronavirus cases.

This is the second batch of Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccines to be delivered to Brazil. Also printed on each box is the name Butantan Institute – a research center in Sao Paulo. It's been coordinating with Sinovac on phase-3 trials since July.

"We'll deliver about 1.91 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Brazil. This will be the second batch if they're approved for general use. The first batch of 600L products was packaged in Brazil. 600L corresponds to one million doses. The first 120,000 doses mentioned in the media were actually used for research purposes," said Liu Peicheng, public relations director of Sinovac Biotech.

Each vaccine pallet will be fitted with a temperature recorder until they arrive in Sao Paulo.

The service provider said it has been working with Sinovac since 2015 in delivering other vaccine products.

Sinovac said it is also preparing vaccines for Indonesia and Turkey, with workers operating three shifts to cover 24-hour production.

The company said it will have a second production line ready for use by the end of this year.

It said it'll be able to produce at least 600 million doses a year, not only for China, but also for the rest of the world.