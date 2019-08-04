    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    Dayton, Ohio, gunfire results in 10 deaths, including gunman, at least 16 wounded:

    04.08.2019 [13:26]

    Baku, August 4, AZERTAC

    Ten people were killed early Sunday when gunfire broke out in Dayton, Ohio, according to police, Fox News reported. The number of fatalities included the gunman, though how the unidentified shooter died was not immediately clear.

    It was the nation's second mass shooting in less than 24 hours, after 20 people were slain in El Paso, Texas.

    According to Dayton Police, some officers were in the area when shots rang out at 1:22 a.m. in the city's Oregon District and "were able to respond and put an end to it quickly."

    Witnesses said they saw an unspecified number of “walking wounded” in the area, according to local media reports.

    Neither the shooter nor the victims were immediately identified. The FBI is assisting with the investigation, Dayton police said.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Dayton, Ohio, gunfire results in 10 deaths, including gunman, at least 16 wounded:
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    04.08.2019 [12:23]
    Over 180 irregular migrants held in Turkey
    04.08.2019 [11:22]
    20 killed, 26 wounded at Walmart attack in Texas
    03.08.2019 [16:12]
    Turkey: Arrest warrants out for 41 FETO suspects
    03.08.2019 [13:15]
    New Jersey will allow terminally ill patients to end their lives
    Dayton, Ohio, gunfire results in 10 deaths, including gunman, at least 16 wounded: