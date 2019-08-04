Dayton, Ohio, gunfire results in 10 deaths, including gunman, at least 16 wounded:

Baku, August 4, AZERTAC

Ten people were killed early Sunday when gunfire broke out in Dayton, Ohio, according to police, Fox News reported. The number of fatalities included the gunman, though how the unidentified shooter died was not immediately clear.

It was the nation's second mass shooting in less than 24 hours, after 20 people were slain in El Paso, Texas.

According to Dayton Police, some officers were in the area when shots rang out at 1:22 a.m. in the city's Oregon District and "were able to respond and put an end to it quickly."

Witnesses said they saw an unspecified number of “walking wounded” in the area, according to local media reports.

Neither the shooter nor the victims were immediately identified. The FBI is assisting with the investigation, Dayton police said.